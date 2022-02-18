Man accused of making online threats to kill Health Minister Robin Swann refused bail

A man accused of making online threats to kill Northern Ireland’s Health Minister failed on Friday in a High Court bid to be released from custody.

William Hawkes, 44, was refused bail amid claims he used a Twitter account to target Robin Swann.

Hawkes, of Ardmillan Crescent in Newtownards, Co Down, was arrested following alleged social media postings on January 22.

He faces charges of threats to kill, harassment and improper use of a public communications network.

At the time he was on bail for similar alleged offences committed in November last year.

A previous court heard claims that a series of sinister online messages advocated killing the Health Minister and cutting off his head.

Hawkes’ lawyer argued the initial case involved a “keyboard warrior” fuelled by a bottle of wine.

Any communications were said to be part of his wider concern at Stormont's response to the pandemic and its impact on the elderly.

Following the earlier allegations Hawkes secured release on strict conditions aimed at preventing any further harassment of Mr Swann.

But he is accused of breaching those terms in another expletive-laden post allegedly sent from an account operated by the accused.

Hawkes sought bail again amid claims that he had experienced a psychiatric breakdown.

With prosecutors opposing the application due to concerns about potential reoffending, Mr Justice Rooney ruled that he must remain in custody at this stage.