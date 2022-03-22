Man aged 35 appears in court charged with rape over St Patrick’s Day assault

Paul John Michael Berne appeared in Belfast Magistrates Court on Tuesday, facing two charges of rape and one of sexual assault.

A 35-year-old man has appeared in court in Belfast charged with raping a 19-year-old woman on St Patrick’s Day.

Paul John Michael Berne, with an address at College Square North, appeared in Belfast Magistrates Court on Tuesday, facing two charges of rape and one of sexual assault.

He was also charged with stealing £150 pounds in cash on March 17.

The court heard the woman, who was intoxicated at the time, returned to her student accommodation at about 4pm and noticed the accused standing outside her home address.

The court was told that he “paid her some compliments” and asked her if she wanted to get a “carry-out”.

After she declined, the court heard that the defendant followed the victim inside once she opened the door.

The court was told that after the victim lay on the sofa, the defendant sexually assaulted her.

After the alleged rape was reported to the police, the woman received a forensic medical examination.

Paul John Michael Berne spoke in court only to confirm that he understood the charges against him.

He denies the charge.

Police said that both victim and the accused confirmed that they did not know each other before March 17.

The court was also told that the accused had evaded arrest for a matter of days after being made aware on March 19 that police were looking for him.

Police also spoke to the accused on the phone March 20.

He handed himself into police custody the following day.

Defence counsel had said that the accused had wanted to get medication on Monday, in case he was kept in custody.

In court on Tuesday, the accused was refused bail, with the judge citing concerns that the accused had not made himself available to police sooner.

He was granted legal aid and will appear in court again on April 12.