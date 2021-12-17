Man aged in his 70s taken to hospital after Lisburn assault

Police are appealing for information after a man in his 70s was assaulted in Lisburn by two people.

The incident occurred on Thursday between 2.30am and 2.45am in the Hillsborough Road area.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said the victim was walking along the road towards Lisburn city centre when a car pulled up beside him at the junction of Woodland Park.

He was then assaulted by two people who got out of the vehicle.

“He was taken to hospital for his injuries, which included a significant cut to the top of his head which required stitches,” said the PSNI.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, or who may have dash-cam footage taken, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1783 16/12/21.”