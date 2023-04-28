Man airlifted to hospital after Co Armagh attack

A man has been arrested, following an assault in which another man was airlifted to hospital on Friday morning following in Keady.

A police report was received at approximately 11.15am stating that a man had been hurt after an altercation in the Victoria Street area of the Co Armagh area.

Officers along with colleagues from other emergency services attended and the victim was air lifted to hospital for treatment for his injuries.

The assailant, who made off from the scene in a blue Ford Galaxy was pursued by police after failing to stop. The car then collided with the police vehicle subsequently injuring two officers.

A man aged in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and failing to stop for police and dangerous driving.

He remains in police custody at this time.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the attack or anyone with CCTV or footage that could assist with enquiries, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 638 of 28/04/23.