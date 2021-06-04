Man airlifted to hospital after getting trapped under tractor in Co Antrim

The Northern Ireland Air Ambulance was called to an incident near Armoy on Friday afternoon.

It’s reported that an elderly man in Co Antrim has been airlifted to hospital after becoming trapped under a tractor.

On Friday afternoon the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance attended an incident on the Bregagh Road between Armoy and Stranocum.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said fire fighters responded to a report of a male casualty trapped underneath a tractor.

"The casualty had been released using a telehandler before Firefighters arrived,” they said.

"Firefighters assisted colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service with transporting the casualty to the Air Ambulance, which then took the casualty to hospital. Firefighters then secured the tractor and made the scene safe. The incident was dealt with by 12.30pm.”

Q Radio have reported the man had been trapped underneath the tractor for three days and was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital.

No further details are known at present about the man’s conditions.