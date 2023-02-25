Man airlifted to hospital following Co Armagh crash

A man has been airlifted to hospital following a crash in Armagh on Saturday morning.

The single vehicle collision happened on Keady Road just before 7.20am on Saturday.

The PSNI confirmed one man was taken to hospital by air ambulance for treatment for his injuries.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said a 999 call was made at 7.18am.

"NIAS despatched an emergency crew to the incident and also tasked the charity air ambulance, with HEMS team on board, to attend,” they added.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene one patient was taken by air ambulance to the Royal Victoria Hospital.”