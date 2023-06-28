Man airlifted to hospital following serious assault in Co Armagh

One man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH

A man has been airlifted to hospital after a serious assault in Newry’s Parkhead Crescent on Wednesday morning.

One man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “At around 2.25am, officers received and responded to a report that a man was being assaulted by another man.

“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also attended the scene.

“The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he remains in a stable condition at this time.

“A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, and remains in police custody.”

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them via 101.