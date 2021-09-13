Man and two teens in hospital after Dungannon Hollow Mills crash

Three people, a man in his 50s and two teenagers were left in hospital after a crash in Dungannon.

The two-vehicle crash happened in the Hollow Mills Avenue area at around 8pm on Sunday.

A police spokesman said: “At around 8.20pm, it was reported that a Citroen Berlingo and a black Seat Leon were involved in the incident. A man in his 50s, a 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old female were taken to hospital for their injuries following the incident.

“Enquiries are continuing, with officers keen to speak with anyone on the Agharan Road in Dungannon prior to the incident or driving on the Hollow Mills Avenue area at around 8:20pm. Anyone with any information or dash-cam footage is asked to contact 101 quoting reference number 1892 12/09/21.”