Man and woman abducted from Belfast home by armed gang

A man and a woman were abducted from their Belfast home by a masked gang armed with a knife and handgun.

Police described the incident as a "despicable, vicious and prolonged attack" which left the victims very shaken.

It happened around 9.30pm on Sunday evening.

Four masked people forced their way into the Landsdowne Road property before attacking the residents.

The gang then ransacked the house before forcing the man into a white ford transit van and the woman into a red Mercedes SUV.

The victims were then held and driven around for a period of time, before both vehicles were left parked up in the Ardoyne area.

The man was able to free himself and raise the alarm.

The woman in the other vehicle was later located and freed.

"She was understandably terrified, but physically unharmed," Detective Inspector Michael McDonnell said.

“This was a despicable, vicious and prolonged attack which has left the victims very shaken.

"I am appealing to anyone within the Landsdowne Road area to think about any vehicles or persons they may have seen in the area in recent days and weeks who may have been acting suspiciously.

“In particular, I am appealing to anyone in the area with CCTV, or indeed anyone with a dashcam who was driving in the area from 9pm through to 11.30pm on Sunday December 15, to review their footage and contact detectives at Musgrave quoting reference number 2004 15/12/19.

Detective Inspector McDonnell said that the smallest piece of information could prove key.

“Any information which may seem irrelevant could potentially be of great significance as part of our overall investigation,” he said.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”