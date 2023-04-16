Man and woman arrested after £120k drugs seized at harbour

A 28-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman have been arrested after police seized drugs worth an estimated street value of £120,000.

Police said the arrests were made after a van was stopped and searched at Larne Harbour at 10.35pm on Saturday and a large quantity of suspected herbal cannabis was found.

The pair were subsequently arrested suspicion of possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Through Operation Dealbreaker, and the multi-agency efforts of the Organised Crime Task Force, we will continue to carry out operations, to break the cycle of those who seek to cause harm through the illegal importation and supply of drugs in Northern Ireland, and to dismantle the organised criminals who profit from this incredibly harmful activity.

“I appeal to anyone with information about illegal drug use or supply, to call police on the non-emergency number 101.

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form.

The independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.”