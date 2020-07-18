Man and woman arrested after Belfast hit and run

A man and woman have been arrested after a hit and run incident in north Belfast on Friday night.

At around 10.30pm police received a report that a grey BMW 118I car mounted the kerb and struck a man in his 40s.

Police believe that a man and woman then exited the vehicle and assaulted the man in the area.

The victim is believed to have suffered a broken leg following the incident.

A 40-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman were subsequently arrested on suspicion of a number of related offences and have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

PSNI Chief Inspector Kelly Moore appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or saw anything suspicious in the area and has dashcam footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 2109 17/07/20," she said.

"You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."