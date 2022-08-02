Man and woman arrested following PSNI searches in east Belfast and Newtownabbey

A man and woman both aged 27 have been arrested by the PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit following a number of property searches in east Belfast and Newtownabbey on Tuesday.

The PSNI said the pair have been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply.

Police said both remain in custody.

PSNI Detective Inspector Craig said: “Officers seized a number of items including a quantity of Class A and Class B drugs, two suspected firearms and a number of electronic items.

“The illegal supply and use of drugs remains a priority for police, and seizures such as this demonstrate our ongoing commitment to tackling the scourge of drugs in our society.

“Those involved in drugs criminality seek to line their own pockets at the expense of causing harm to others and preying on those who are vulnerable.

“I would encourage anyone who has information about the use or supply of illegal drugs to contact police on the non-emergency number 101. Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

“Anyone who thinks they might have a problem with alcohol and/or drugs and would like to get help can visit www.drugsandalcoholni.info. This also includes details of services available for individuals affected by someone else’s drinking and/or drug misuse.”