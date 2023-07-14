Man and woman arrested in Co Tyrone suspected to be linked to nearly £300k worth of herbal cannabis

A man (59) and woman (48) have been arrested in Cookstown after police seized drugs worth an approximate street value of £30,000.

The arrests followed a search at a residential property in the Keenaghan Road area of the town.

Sergeant Delaney from the PSNI’s Mid Ulster District Support Team said: “The search operation was carried out after officers intercepted a delivery of 4kg of suspected herbal cannabis.

“During the search, officers seized a further quantity of drugs with an approximate street value of £30,000 and an assortment of drug-related paraphernalia. Two arrests were made at the scene.”

The woman was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences related to attempted possession, possession and possession with intent to supply a Class B controlled drug; and possession of a Class A controlled drug.

The man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences related to attempted possession, possession and possession with intent to supply a Class B controlled drug.

He was further arrested on suspicion of theft, relating to a separate report.

Police suspect that two previous interceptions of a combined weight of 8.5kg of suspected herbal cannabis are also linked to the arrested pair. The total value of the three interceptions is approximately £260,000.

Both remain in police custody at this time, assisting detectives with their enquiries.