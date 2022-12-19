Man and woman arrested in connection with Mark Lovell murder

Two people have been arrested in connection with the murder of Mark Lovell in Newry earlier this month.

The 58-year-old was shot a number of times at close range in his car near his home in Ardcarn Park shortly after 6pm December 1.

A 42-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man were arrested in the city on suspicion of murder on Monday.

Both suspects have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite where they are being quizzed by detectives.

Police have previously confirmed one line of enquiry is that the shooting was part of a cross-border crime feud.

Four suspects have previously been arrested before being released on bail.

Crimestoppers has offered a £20,000 reward for information which leads to the conviction of the man’s killers.

The PSNI has reiterated its appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell previously said: “Mark was a husband and a father, and this callous murder has left a family bereft, and indeed an entire community in shock.

“It was a particularly ruthless execution. We believe those responsible planned and lay in wait for their victim before opening fire.

“The attack took place just after 6pm on Thursday, 1 December. This was a time when people would have been coming home from work, and when families would have been out and about. Anyone – any child, neighbour or passer-by – could all too easily have been seriously injured or killed.

“I am appealing to anyone with information, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to come forward. And I’m highlighting a reward of up to £20,000 from Crimestoppers.

“I understand that people may be afraid to speak up, but please be assured that information can be given anonymously. Crimestoppers will never ask for or store any of your personal details.

“Contact Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or online. There is no caller line display, no 1471 facility and computer IP addresses are never traced or provided to detectives.”