Man and woman arrested in decades-old Irish baby murder case

A man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s have been arrested in connection with the murder of baby boy in the Republic of Ireland almost 40 years ago.

The suspects were detained in the Munster region on suspicion of murder and are currently being quizzed by detectives at Garda Stations in the south of the country under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The body of a male infant known as “Baby John” was found at White Strand, Cahersiveen, Co Kerry, in April 1984.

The development follows an extensive investigation into the incident by the Garda Serious Crime Review team and gardaí from the Kerry division in which hundreds of people have been interviewed and more than 560 lines of enquiry have been followed.

"The arrests are a significant development in this investigation in an effort to establish the truth surrounding the death of Baby John in 1984 and deliver justice for Baby John,” a Garda spokesperson said.

“I am again appealing to the public for any information in relation to the death of Baby John in 1984.

"Anyone who comes forward will be treated with sensitivity and compassion,” said Superintendent Flor Murphy, who has been leading the investigation.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station (064) 667 1160 the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”

On January 16, 2018, gardaí launched a review into the death of Baby John, whose body was found with multiple injuries on April 14, 1984.

The probe became known as the Kerry babies case.

Speaking previously, Superintendent Murphy said: "On April 14, 1984 on White Strand Beach in Caherciveen the lifeless body of a new-born baby boy was found in a bag. The baby was called Baby John and he is buried here in Caherciveen. We have never found out the full circumstances of the death of Baby John. We need the public’s help to change that.

"Someone is Baby John’s mother. Someone is Baby John’s father. Someone knew his mother or father. People have carried a lot of pain and hurt over the last 30 years. This is an opportunity for them to help bring closure to this terrible event and ensure that Baby John receives justice,” he said.

"Our strong belief at the current time is that the answers to this are in Cahersiveen and the close surrounding areas. We would ask anyone who was living in Cahersiveen and surrounding areas around the time of April 1984 to speak to us. Even the smallest piece of information could be vital.”

"Anyone who comes forward will be treated with sensitivity. We will have specially trained personnel available who are trained in dealing with difficult and sensitive issues in a compassionate and professional manner,” he said.

"After all these years, Baby John deserves the truth.”

Gardaí had been attempting to match DNA from the exhumed remains of Baby John in hopes it could help deliver a familial ‘hit’ that would help close the book on the 37-year-old mystery.

Detectives had been the murder case would finally be solved not through a direct identification of the mother or father involved – but rather via a familial ‘hit’ or DNA match with a close relative of the ­parents of Baby John.

Such DNA tests are now so sensitive they can deliver hits from relatives as distant as second cousins to people at the centre of the case.

Almost 100 DNA samples have been collected in Kerry over the past three years in a bid to cross-match them with samples taken before Baby John was buried 37 years ago.

However, the old DNA sample taken from the infant was not of optimal quality for recent advances in high-tech genetic-fingerprint testing.

Gardaí believe the fresh sample – obtained after the exhumation of Baby John from Holy Cross cemetery in Cahersiveen and the examination at University Hospital Kerry – would deliver significant developments.

Any familial hit obtained will then allow a focus for the Garda investigation.

Such familial DNA links have been instrumental in solving many cold cases across the UK, US and France over recent years.

The remains of Baby John were discovered at White Strand, outside Cahersiveen, on April 14, 1984.

A post-mortem examination revealed the five-day-old infant died following a horrific assault – and had suffered a total of 28 stab wounds and a fractured spine.

The bungled investigation became one of Ireland’s major police scandals and resulted in a formal State apology and the payment of damages to Kerry woman Joanne Hayes and her family.

She had repeatedly insisted she had no connection whatsoever to the White Strand infant, and DNA tests subsequently proved the truth of her case.

However, gardaí wrongly focused their attention on her.

Ms Hayes had given birth to a baby boy, named Shane, on April 13, 1984, on the family farm, but that child died of natural causes and was buried on the property.

The controversy was deepened by the mistaken findings of the Kerry Babies Tribunal.

In a bizarre twist, the grave of Baby John was subsequently vandalised a number of times over the years.

The marble headstone – which bore the inscription ‘I Forgive’ – was paid for by local undertaker Tom Cournane who insisted on repairing it after each attack.