Man and woman arrested on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs in County Down

A man (49) and woman (47) in Moira have been arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply.

Detectives in Lisburn made the arrests after seizing suspected Class A drugs during a search operation at a house in the St Johns Terrace area.

Detective Inspector Bell said: "Through Operation Dealbreaker, we will continue to tackle the supply, use and harm caused by illegal drugs in Northern Ireland. We’re grateful for the support of local people, and I’m keen to reiterate an ask for anyone with information, or concerns, to get in touch on 101.”

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org