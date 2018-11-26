Weapons found after the fire at Rodney Drive in west Belfast included AK-47 assault rifles, sawn-off shotguns and ammunition Weapons found after the fire at Rodney Drive in west Belfast included AK-47 assault rifles, sawn-off shotguns and ammunition Weapons found after the fire at Rodney Drive in west Belfast included AK-47 assault rifles, sawn-off shotguns and ammunition Weapons found after the fire at Rodney Drive in west Belfast included AK-47 assault rifles, sawn-off shotguns and ammunition Rodney Drive in west Belfast

Man and woman arrested over Belfast boiler house weapons find

A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with the discovery of a stash of weapons believed to belong to the New IRA.

A 31-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were arrested under the Terrorism Act by detectives from the PSNI's Terrorism Investigation Unit on Monday.

The suspects have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

The pair were arrested in the Ballymurphy area of west Belfast on suspicion of dissident republican activity in connection to the weapons find.

Police uncovered the cache in a residential boiler house on Rodney Drive on November 14.

The weapons, believed to belong to the New IRA and possibly used in attempts to murder police officers, included: Two AK-47 assault rifles, two sawn-off shotguns, a high-powered rifle with a silencer fitted, three pipe bombs and more than 100 assorted rounds of ammunition.

The weapons were discovered after the boiler house caught on fire.

On Wednesday police said searches were carried out at two properties in the area with a number of items being seized and sent for forensic examination, including a small quantity of suspected Class B drugs.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Griffin said: “As part of our investigations into ongoing dissident republican activity we have arrested a man and a woman earlier today [Monday]. This was in connection to the discovery of a substantial amount of weapons and ammunition which we strongly believe belongs to the New IRA.

“These weapons and ammunition were stored in a reckless manner, on top of a hot boiler in a residential area. Some of the rounds exploded during a fire which caused significant danger to local residents who were in the area and highlighted once again that these terrorists really do not care about the safety of anyone living in their community.

“We will continue to disrupt the activities of those who wish to terrorise the community with their twisted ideologies so that people can live without fear.”

Belfast Telegraph Digital