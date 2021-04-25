Man and woman attacked by gang armed with wheel brace in north Belfast

A man and woman were attacked by a gang armed with a wheel brace in Belfast on Friday.

Police received a report shortly after 1pm that the pair were attacked by several men in the Flax Street area in the north of the city.

It was reported one of the men was armed with a wheel brace.

The man and a woman sustained cuts and bruising, while a car and a house were also damaged.

Police have appealed for anyone with any information about the incident to contact them on 101.