Man and woman cable-tied as Lisburn home ransacked by burglars

A man and a woman have been cable-tied as their home was ransacked by three masked men in Lisburn on Wednesday morning.

The burglars took off with a number of items in a white transit van from the Comber Road home shortly after 11am.

A police spokesperson said: "This was a despicable and cowardly act, which was terrifying for the occupants. This happened in their home, where they should rightly feel safe and, as you can imagine, this has been extremely distressing for them.

"Our officers have been in the area today, making enquiries, and we're keen to hear from anyone who believes they have information which can assist us in identifying those involved in this nasty incident.

"In particular, if you were on Comber Road, or in the area at around 11am, and saw anything suspicious, or if you saw a van matching a description of the getaway vehicle, call us. Your information could be crucial. The number to call is 101, quote reference number 563 of 28/04/21."