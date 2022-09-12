Man and woman charged after Ballycastle altercation

A man and woman have been charged after an altercation in Ballycastle on Sunday.

The pair have both been charged with common assault along with a number of other offences relating to the incident which took place in Ramoan Gardens at the weekend.

A 35-year-old man has been charged with common assault, grievous bodily harm with intent and possessing article with blade or point in public place.

A 37-year-old woman has been charged with common assault, possessing offensive weapon in public place, assisting offenders and encouraging or assisting an offence believing it will be committed.

Both are expected to appear in court in Coleraine over the next few weeks in relation to the charges.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.