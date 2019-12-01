Man and woman charged after viable blast bomb found in Co Armagh

A suspicious device was discovered in the Woodview Park area. Credit: Google

Two people have been charged after a viable blast bomb was found in Co Armagh.

Several homes were evacuated after the bomb was discovered during the search of a house in Woodview Park in Tandragee at around 10.25am on Saturday.

The device was made safe by Army Technical Officers and taken away for examination.

Police remained at the scene throughout Saturday afternoon, however evacuated residents were allowed to return to their homes at around 3.30pm.

A 21-year-old man arrested shortly after the bomb was discovered has since been charged with making explosives under suspicious circumstances and possessing explosives under suspicious circumstances.

A 20-year-old woman has been charged with a range of offences, including possessing explosives under suspicious circumstances.

The pair are due to appear before Newry Magistrates' Court on Monday.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.