Man and woman charged as police find £80,000 worth of drugs in Lurgan

A haul of suspected Class B drugs with an estimated street value of £80,000 were seized by police in Lurgan on Friday.

A man and woman have since been charged with a number of drugs related offences, including possession of a Class B Drug with intent to supply and criminal damage.

They are both due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Monday.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The officers recovered the quantity of drugs inside a house on Gilford Road in the Co Armagh town after police responded to a report of an incident at the address at around 10.25pm.

PSNI Detective Inspector Winters said: "We, as your Police Service, are committed to tackling the illegal supply and use of drugs, and will continue to investigate those who profit from the consequent misery and harm.

“I would ask any member of the public who has any information which could be of assistance to police to contact the police on non-emergency number 101.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”