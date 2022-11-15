Man and woman charged following Extinction Rebellion protest outside Belfast Barclays bank

Extinction Rebellion smear Barclays with red paint in new day of UK-wide climate action.

A 30-year-old woman and 33-year-old man have been charged by police following an Extinction Rebellion protest outside a Barclays bank in Belfast on Monday.

Police said the pair have been charged with criminal damage, disorderly behaviour and burglary with intent to cause unlawful damage.

They are expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on December 9.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Both were arrested after paint was thrown over the bank building on Castle Place in the city centre during a protest involving three people.

The group sprayed the front of the building with red paint, stuck fake money and images of climate change victims up, and unfurled banners.