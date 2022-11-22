Man and woman charged following PSNI brothel raid targeting human trafficking

A stock picture of a Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) logo badge in Derry City in Northern Ireland.

A 63-year-old man and 47-year-old woman have been charged by police following a major multi-agency operation targeting human trafficking.

Both have been charged with Human Trafficking, Controlling Prostitution, Brothel Keeping and Money Laundering.

Both are due to appear at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

On Monday police raided 27 brothels across Northern Ireland.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said it was targeting an organised crime group which has been trafficking people throughout Northern Ireland for sexual exploitation.

The operation was supported by partners in the Gardai, Home Office Immigration Enforcement, The National Crime Agency and Public Prosecution Service.

It is part of Operation Liverless, which began in February.

Following the arrests, officers visited 27 brothels across the region to carry out safeguarding with victims of human trafficking.