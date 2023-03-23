Man and woman charged in connection with west Belfast INLA probe

A man and woman have been charged with selling fake goods and laundering money following searches in west Belfast last year.

The PSNI’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) operation targeted criminality linked to the local INLA faction in March 2022.

Both suspects, aged 43 and 37 respectively, have been charged with a number of offences relating to the trade of counterfeit products and money laundering.

They are due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on April 20.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).”