A 55-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman have been charged with a number of offences following an investigation into the West Belfast UDA.

The pair were arrested in Antrim in June and have now been charged with concealing criminal property, entering into arrangement and possession of criminal property.

They are expected to appear at Antrim Magistrates Court in December.

As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.