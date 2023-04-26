Man and woman charged over theft of church charity box in Derry

Police have charged a 42-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman with theft following a report of a charity box theft from a church in the Pennyburn area of Derry.

They are due to appear before Londonderry Magistrates Court on Thursday, April 27.

As is usual procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

At around 4.30pm, police received a report that money in charity boxes from within a church was stolen.

A vehicle was reported as being involved.

Officers located a vehicle matching the description of the car suspected to be involved.

A 42-year-old man and a woman (40) were both arrested on suspicion of theft before being charged.

Police have asked anyone with information that could aid their enquiries to contact them via 101.