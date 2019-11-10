Man and woman charged with child cruelty after baby seriously injured in Co Antrim

08/11/19 Police hold the scene of an incident at Rockfield Gardens in Mosside County Antrim. Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

A man and a woman have been charged after a young child was seriously injured during an incident in the Mosside area of Ballymoney on Friday.

A 30-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman have both been charged with cruelty to children, grievous bodily harm with intent and causing or allowing a child or vulnerable adult to suffer serious physical harm.

The Belfast Telegraph understands the incident involved a five week old baby who was taken to Royal Victoria Hospital for treatment on Friday.

As is normal procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Locals said police arrived at the premises on Friday morning and secured the property.

Local DUP councillor John McAuley said: "The whole community is in shock."

"My thoughts are with the little boy in hospital. Hopefully, he will pull through."