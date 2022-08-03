Man and woman charged with drugs and firearm offences

A man and a woman have been charged with drugs and firearms offences after searches in east Belfast and Newtownabbey.

Both aged 27, they were charged with a number of offences including possession and intent to supply of class A and class B drugs as well possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances.

Following searches on properties in east Belfast and Newtownabbey on Tuesday, the pair are due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on August 30.

As is normal, all charges are being reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.