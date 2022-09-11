Man and woman freed from car following crash in Sandy Row

A man and woman had to be extricated from a car by emergency services following a car crash at Sandy Row in south Belfast.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) received a 999 call at 6.06pm on Sunday, September 11, following reports of a two vehicle road traffic collision at Linfield Avenue in Belfast.

NIAS despatched a Rapid Response Paramedic and two Emergency Crews to the incident.

The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) also attended the scene.

NIFRS Group Commander Suzanne Fleming said two vehicles were involved in the crash.

Three fire appliances and 14 personnel responded to the incident.

A man and woman had to be freed from one car.

Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, two patients were taken by ambulance to Royal Victoria Hospital.