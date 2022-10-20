Man and woman hospitalised with serious injuries following Co Derry crash

Two people have been hospitalised with serious injuries following a crash near Aghadowey on Wednesday evening.

Police said the collision happened shortly before 11pm on the Curragh Road, with the vehicle travelling from the direction of Coleraine towards Kilrea.

Emergency services including the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended the scene.

The PSNI confirmed an investigation has now been launched.

A spokesperson said: “A man and a woman were both taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which at this stage are believed to be serious.

“The Curragh Road, Aghadowey has now re-opened following the road traffic collision on Wednesday.

“Enquiries to establish the circumstances of the incident are continuing, and anyone who may have witnessed it, or captured any dash cam or mobile phone footage, is asked to contact 101 and quote reference number 2008 of 19/10/22.”