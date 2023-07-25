Man and woman injured after intervening in assault on girl

The PSNI has appealed for information following an assault in Belfast (Niall Carson/PA)

A man and a woman who attempted to intervene during an attack on a teenage girl have been treated in hospital after they were assaulted.

Police are appealing for information following the incident in south Belfast in the early hours of July 12.

The PSNI said that approximately 12.20am, a man witnessed a teenage girl being assaulted by approximately four or five males in the Wellwood Street area.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The man intervened and was punched to the ground and further assaulted.

A woman who also intervened, was also knocked to the ground.

They both attended hospital where they received treatment for injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the assault or anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage that could assist with inquiries, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 989 of 24/07/23.