Police are appealing for information following a crash on the Coagh Road in Dungannon on Wednesday night.

A man and a woman were taken to hospital for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The road reopened at 7am on Thursday morning.

Sergeant Walker said: "We are appealing to anyone who was in the area, or who may have captured dashcam footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1977 of 02/10/19."