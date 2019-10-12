Man and woman released on bail following ATM cash theft

A man and a woman who were arrested in connection with an ATM theft in Belfast last month have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The 47-year-old woman and 49-year-old man were arrested on Friday, while a 51-year-old man who was also arrested was released on bail pending further enquiries on Friday.

It's after cash was stolen from a machine in a shop on the Grosvenor Road in the early hours of August 10.

Thieves gained entry to the premises and forced the ATM open, before making off with cash.

Detective Inspector Richard Thornton said: “This investigation continues and I am appealing to anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 631 of 10/08/19.

“I’m also asking members of the public for their continued support. If you see anything suspicious in an area where ATMs are located, please contact us immediately."

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.