Man and woman sustain injuries during stabbing incident in Co Tyrone

The man was stabbed with a screwdriver during the incident in the early hours of Monday morning.

A man and woman have sustained injuries during a stabbing incident in Co Tyrone.

Police in Omagh are appealing for information and witnesses following the report of a stabbing in the McClay Park area in the early hours of this morning, Monday July 31.

Inspector Suitor said: “Police received a report at 1.55am that the windows of a house had been smashed and a man was standing inside the living room shouting at two people, a man and woman, who were outside.

"The woman had suffered scrapes to her neck and a slice wound to her thumb. The man is believed to have been stabbed with a screwdriver and suffered wounds to his hand, face and shoulder area. Both victims were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries.

“A 39-year-old man has subsequently been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and remains in custody assisting with enquiries.

“Our investigation is continuing and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time the incident took place to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 129 31/07/23.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”