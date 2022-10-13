Man appears in court charged with Damien Heagney murder

Stephen Eugene McCourt was remanded in custody until November 2.

Damien Heagney was last seen on New Year’s Eve 2021 (PSNI/PA)

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man whose remains were found in a Co Tyrone reservoir.

During a brief hearing at Strabane Magistrates’ Court, Stephen Eugene McCourt, from McGartland Terrace, Dromore, was charged with murdering Damien Heagney between December 30 2021 and January 6 2022.

When asked if he understood the charge, the 39-year-old replied “yes”.

A PSNI detective inspector told the court he could connect the accused to the charge.

There was no application for bail and McCourt was remanded in custody until November 2.

A murder investigation was launched after the remains of Mr Heagney were recovered from a reservoir in Cappagh, Co Tyrone, in August.

The 47-year-old, from Cookstown, was last seen in Dromore on New Year’s Eve in 2021.