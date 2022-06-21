Man appears in court charged with murdering his mother Una Noone: Victim’s body found on bed with Rosary beads in her hand

Barry Noone charged with the murder of Una Noone

A 45-year-old man from Cookstown has appeared in court charged with murdering his mother, who was found dead in her bed with Rosary beads wrapped around her hands.

Barry Noone was arrested at the home he shared with his 77-year-old mother Margaret Una Noone, who goes by the name Una, on Sunday morning.

A court heard he told police he murdered her and left a note saying he was "unable to take any more”.

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as compression of the neck.

Police were called to the property in Ratheen Avenuein Cookstown shortly before 11am on Sunday after two of Barry Noone’s friends raised the alarm.

Mrs Noone’s body was discovered in an upstairs bedroom. She was lying on her back with her hands wrapped in Rosary beads.

Barry Noone was discovered under a bedsheet in a second bedroom. He told police he had taken up to 30 of his mother’s Valium tablets and had not expected to wake up.

Appearing at Omagh Magistrates Court via videolink and dressed in grey sweatshirt, Noone spoke only to confirm his date of birth.

A detective constable said she could connect the accused to the single charge of murder.

The officer said, that on June 19, the ambulance service received a call from a man who said his friend Barry Noone had harmed his mother and had also taken an overdose.

Shortly after this, police also received a call transferred from Devonshire police reporting that a person stated he had received a suicide letter from his friend Barry, who was looking after his mother in Cookstown. He said Barry Noone had mentioned in his letter that he had killed his mother and taken an overdose.

Uniformed police were then tasked to the Noone family home at Ratheen Avenue.

Police called to the house and found the blinds were closed and there was no answer at the door. They entered through the unlocked front door.

The detective said: “On the hall table there was a notepad propped up, with a note saying ‘Please don’t come in, call police, I’m so sorry, Barry’.

“Police continued through the property,” the officer added.

The officer said police “approached a closed bedroom door, upon entry located a male lying in bed under a bedsheet”.

Police then entered another bedroom and observed an elderly female on her back.

"Her hands were on her chest with her Rosary beads in her hands, there was no sign of life and the female was cold and stiff to touch,” the officer said.

The male was identified as the son of the deceased.

Noone told police at the scene: “I murdered her”, the court heard.

A suicide note signed by Noone said he was “unable to take anymore”, that he had been looking after his mother since April and it had been traumatic – “her crosses had become his crosses to bear and he couldn’t carry them anymore”.

He was questioned over eight interviews which were predominantly no comment.

A post mortem examination showed Mrs Noone had died via a compression of neck with a fracture of her voice box and breastbone.

Police objected to bail due to Noone’s mental state saying he had attempted suicide, had severe depression and suicidal thoughts and requires observation due to his fragile state.

A lawyer representing Noone said his client had “offered remorse and expressed sorrow” and cooperated at scene.

They added that the accused also signed a consent form to allow police to access medical records and provided phones and pin codes.

Noone’s sister and an uncle, a brother of the deceased, were willing to support him and provide him with a bail address the court was told.

District Judge Bernie Kelly said she had a duty to promote life under Article 2 and that Noone would be under suicide watch in Maghaberry.

A number of other members of the family listened into the short hearing via the videolink.

Judge Kelly said: “On balance I am going to remand him for the purpose of a psychiatric assessment.”

Noone was remanded to July 16 to appear again via videolink​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​.