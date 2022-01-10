Man appears in court on charges relating to discovery of suspected cannabis factory in Co Tyrone

Stock image: The judge remanded the 32-year-old in custody to appear again by video link at court on February 1.

A thirty-two-year-old man has appeared in court on charges relating to the discovery of a suspected cannabis factory in County Tyrone.

Appearing by video link from police custody was Alfred Brancevis, from Glenside, Omagh, who is accused of cultivating cannabis; possessing and intending to supply cannabis as well as being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

These matters are alleged to have occurred in the defendant’s home on 7 January.

There is also a charge of disorderly behaviour on the same date in the Old Mountfield Road area of Omagh.

A detective constable told Enniskillen Magistrates Court he believed he could connect the accused to all charges.

No details surrounding the discovery of the suspected cannabis factory were disclosed during the short hearing.

Through an interpreter, Brancevis spoke only to confirm his identity and that he understood the charges against him.

A defence solicitor advised the court there would be no application for bail at this stage.

District Judge Steven Keown remanded Brancevis in custody to appear again by video link at Omagh Magistrates court on 1 February.