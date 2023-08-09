Man armed with hammer robs filling station in Co Antrim

Detectives are appealing for information after a man armed with a hammer robbed a filling station in Antrim on Tuesday evening.

The man threatened a member of staff at the O’Neill Road filling station, before threatening the staff member to give him money from the till. The incident occurred at approximately 9pm.

Detective Sergeant McDowell said: “We received a report that a man had entered the shop and had selected a number of items which he then brought to the till. As the shop assistant opened the till, the man proceeded to take a hammer out of his right hand pocket before threatening the staff member to put money from the till into a bag.

“The suspect is described as approximately six feet tall, of slim build, wearing dark clothing and was carrying a backpack. He left the store in the direction of the Rathcoole estate.”

Police have asked that anyone with information contact them via 101.