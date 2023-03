A man armed with a knife has robbed a shop on the Cavehill Road in north Belfast.

It was reported he entered the shop around 5.20pm on Wednesday demanding money from counter staff.

He then made off on foot with a sum of money from the till, running city-bound down the Cavehill Road.

No one was physically injured during the robbery.

The suspect is described as wearing a green hoody, green jeans, wearing a mask and carrying a cream bag.