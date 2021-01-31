Man armed with knife threatens shop worker during attempted robbery in outskirts of west Belfast

Police are currently at the scene of a security alert at Huguenot Drive in Lisburn.

The PSNI has launched an investigation after a shop in Dunmurry was targeted in an attempted robbery on Saturday evening.

Police received a report a man armed with a knife entered the premises on Upper Dunmurry Lane around 6pm.

The man then demanded money from a female staff member, who refused to hand over cash, prompting the perpetrator to leave the premises empty handed.

He was described as being around 5’3” tall, of stocky build and was wearing a dark Parka coat and a blue face mask. There were no reports of any injuries.

Meanwhile in a separate incident a car at a filling station on the Andersonstown Road in west Belfast was hijacked on Friday around 9pm.

Two men with their faces covered and one armed with a knife, got into the passenger side of a parked black Volkswagen Golf and attacked the male driver.

The driver was struck a number of times and threatened with the knife before he exited the car and running into the filling station shop.

The two males then drove off country-bound along the Andersonstown Road.

The driver did not require medical attention following the incident and efforts are ongoing to locate the stolen car.

Detectives would ask any witnesses to this incident or anyone who has any information which could be of assistance to their investigation to contact them at Musgrave on 101 .

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/