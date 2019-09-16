Man armed with samurai sword robs east Belfast off licence

A man armed with a samurai sword demanded cash from staff at an off licence during a robbery in east Belfast on Sunday evening.

The man entered the shop on the Woodstock Road at around 8.45pm and demanded cash to be handed over by staff.

A sum of money was taken before the man made off on foot in the direction of the Cregagh Road.

He was described as being around 5’8” tall, approximately 40-years-old and was of thin build with dark facial stubble.

He wore a grey coloured flat cap, a black raincoat and a dark coloured plaid shirt. The sword was described as being around 2’ long with a black handle and black blade.

No one was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact officers on 101 quoting reference number 1840 15/09/19.