Man armed with Stanley knife threatened multiple people in Belfast’s Ormeau Park

A man armed with a blade threatened a number of people in the Ormeau Park area of Belfast on Monday during several attempted robberies.

The PSNI confirmed two women were initially targeted by the man armed with the Stanley knife at around 7.40pm.

The man is reported to have demanded they hand over money before making off when the women refused to.

A man and woman were then targeted later in the evening and left “very shaken” after the suspect demanded they hand over anything of value.

The PSNI confirmed a man aged in his 20s was later arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, and possession of a Class B controlled drug.

PSNI Detective Sergeant McCartan said: “The suspect was described as being aged approximately in his 20s, around 5’ 9 “ in height, of stocky build, and was wearing a grey top and navy tracksuit bottoms.

“Our enquiries are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have any information which could assist, to call 101 and quote reference number 1641 of 27/06/22.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”