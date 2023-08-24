Man arrested (47) after pensioner stabbed in Co Down

A man has been arrested after a man in his 70s was stabbed in Co Down.

The incident occurred just before 7am on Thursday in the Main Street area of Newcastle where the pensioner was found with stab injuries and later taken to hospital.

A police spokesperson said enquiries are continuing and the PSNI is appealing to anyone with any information.

They asked those who may have information about the assault to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 274 24/08/23.

"A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport,” the PSNI spokesperson added.

"Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”