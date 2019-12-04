Man arrested after £10k of drugs seized in Craigavon

A man has been arrested after detectives from the PSNI's Organised Crime Unit seized drugs worth more than £10,000 in Craigavon.

During a search of a house on Wednesday morning officers recovered suspected Class B drugs, namely around 1,000 Pregabalin tablets, cannabis with an estimated street value of more than £10,000 and more than £1,000 in cash.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a possession of a class B controlled drug and possession of a class B controlled drug with intent to supply and suspicion of possessing a class C controlled drug and possession of a class C controlled drug with intent to supply.

Detective Inspector Barry Hamilton, from the Organised Crime Unit, said: “This search was another step in our ongoing commitment to committed to both preventing dangerous drugs from ending up in local communities and pursuing those intent on destroying lives through the supply of illicit drugs.

“People may think that taking prescription drugs is not dangerous, however taking these drugs that you haven’t been prescribed in unregulated quantities can pose a massive risk to life.

“With these illegal substances removed from our streets today, we continue to make Northern Ireland a hostile environment to those involved in drug dealing within our communities. We will continue to work hard to identify them, arrest them and bring them before the courts.

“I would encourage anyone with information about the sale and supply of illegal drugs to get in touch with police on 101."