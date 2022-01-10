Man arrested after 10k worth of cannabis found at commercial premises in Dungannon

A man in his 30s has been arrested after a package with £10,000 of suspected cannabis inside was discovered at a commercial premises in Dungannon.

Police were called to an address in the Market Square area shortly after 9am on Saturday.

Inspector Taggart said: “Officers attended and took the package away, before discovering 1kg of suspected herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of £10,000.

“One man, aged 33, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug. He has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.”

Inspector Taggart continued: “Tackling the illegal supply and use of drugs is a priority for police and we will continue to make Northern Ireland a hostile environment for those involved in drug dealing within our communities. I would encourage anyone who has any information about the use or supply of illegal drugs to contact police on the non-emergency number 101 with any information they have. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”