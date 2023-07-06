Man arrested after £150,000 of cannabis seized in Co Tyrone

The cannabis which has an estimated street value of £150,000.

A man has been arrested after large quantity of cannabis, estimated to be worth £150,000, was seized in Omagh.

Police arrested the 32-year-old man after his car was searched on the Doogary Road on Wednesday.

The man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of a Class B controlled Drug.

Afterwards, police carried out a follow-up search of a nearby house where they found a quantity of Class C drugs and further arrested him on suspicion of possession of a Class C controlled drug.

Commenting, Detective Chief Inspector Thornton said: “As a result of this vehicle search, officers seized a large quantity of suspected herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of £150,000.

“The man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of a Class B controlled Drug.

“Officers then carried out a follow up search at a nearby property where a quantity of suspected Class C controlled drugs was seized. The man was further arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class C controlled drug.

“He remains in police custody at this time, assisting detectives with their enquiries.

“We are committed to investigating all aspects of illegal drug criminality and continue to listen to the community and act on any information provided to us.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them via 101.