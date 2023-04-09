Man arrested after £4k worth of drugs found in Belfast city centre released on bail

A 24-year-old man who was arrested on numerous drug-related offences has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

In the early hours of Easter Sunday, officers said they located the suspect in the Howard Street area.

Police carried out a search of a nearby property and discovered a quantity of Class A and Class C drugs, with an estimated value of £4,000, along with various drugs paraphernalia.

A police spokesperson said: “The investigation continues.”