Man arrested after allegedly putting arms around throat of taxi driver and demanding money

He also reportedly made off from the vehicle with a sum of cash

There is a shortage of taxis in Belfast (PA)

A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery in Co Down on Friday night.

Police say that at around 8.40pm last night, officers on patrol in the Main Street area of Ballywalter observed a man running away from a parked taxi, the driver told police he had just been robbed.

The officers pursued the male on foot and arrested a man a short distance away.

It was reported that the taxi driver had picked the man up at a takeaway restaurant in Newtownards and driven to Main Street in Ballywalter.

A PSNI spokesperson added: "When they arrived at the destination, the passenger put his arms around the throat of the taxi driver and demanded money.

"He made off from the vehicle with a sum of cash, when the police patrol were driving past. The driver used his horn and told the officers he had just been robbed."

The man was arrested on suspicion of robbery and remains in custody at this time.

Enquiries are continuing and anyone who may have any information about this incident please contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1775 of 19/02/21.

Information can also be reported online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.