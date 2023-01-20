Man arrested after almost 40,000 illicit cigarettes and over 890 litres of alcohol seized in NI

A total of 39,298 non-UK duty paid cigarettes, alongside more than 890 litres of alcohol, were recovered in the HMRC raid.

A total of 39,298 non-UK duty paid cigarettes, alongside more than 890 litres of alcohol, were recovered in the HMRC raid.

A total of 39,298 non-UK duty paid cigarettes, alongside more than 890 litres of alcohol, were recovered in the HMRC raid.

A man has been arrested in Northern Ireland following the seizure of illicit alcohol and tobacco worth almost £19k in lost revenue.

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) staff were supported by the PSNI during searches of retail premises in Randalstown and Portadown earlier this week.

The operation to disrupt the sale and supply of suspected non-UK duty paid goods was conducted on Tuesday.

A total of 39,298 non-UK duty paid cigarettes, alongside more than 890 litres of alcohol, were recovered.

A 35-year-old suspect was arrested.

A total of 39,298 non-UK duty paid cigarettes, alongside more than 890 litres of alcohol, were recovered in the HMRC raid.

Lucie Irving, Assistant Director of HMRC’s Fraud Investigation Service said: “The trade in illicit cigarettes and tobacco damages funding for essential public services and undermines legitimate traders including small, independent shops that serve local communities.

“HMRC continues to work closely with our partners to relentlessly pursue the determined minority who refuse to play by the rules.

A total of 39,298 non-UK duty paid cigarettes, alongside more than 890 litres of alcohol, were recovered in the HMRC raid.

“Anyone with information about the illegal sale of cigarettes and tobacco should report it to HMRC online at GOV.UK.”

The Investigation is continuing.